11:40
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.15
English

2.8-magnitude earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan

Another earthquake was registered in Kyrgyzstan at 9.17 a.m. today, April 21. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the Institute, the earthquake’s epicenter was located in Naryn region:

  • approximately 11 kilometers southeast of the villages of Taldy-Suu and Ozgorush;
  • 40 kilometers southeast of Naryn.

The magnitude of the tremors was 2.8, and the intensity at the epicenter reached approximately magnitude 3.

In the villages of Taldy-Suu and Ozgorush, the tremors were felt at a magnitude of approximately 3.

According to preliminary information, there are no injured or damage.
link: https://24.kg/english/371211/
views: 79
Print
Related
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Seismologists record two earthquakes, one felt in Kyrgyzstan
Magnitude 5 earthquake hits China, felt in Kyrgyzstan
Two earthquakes — in Afghanistan and Tajikistan — felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Japan discuss earthquake early warning system
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 registered in Kyrgyzstan
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits Naryn region
Earthquake registered near Kara-Kul overnight
Magnitude 3 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan overnight
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait
Popular
Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses
 Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform  Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform
International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy
Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia
21 April, Tuesday
11:30
Belarus plans to actively attract labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan Belarus plans to actively attract labor migrants from K...
11:22
International Sambo Tournament held in Bishkek
11:18
2.8-magnitude earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
11:00
128 people suffer from tick bites in Bishkek
10:31
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on April 22
20 April, Monday
18:00
SCO Ministers meeting: Kyrgyzstan advocates for research and knowledge exchange