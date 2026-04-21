2.8-magnitude earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan

Another earthquake was registered in Kyrgyzstan at 9.17 a.m. today, April 21. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the Institute, the earthquake’s epicenter was located in Naryn region:

approximately 11 kilometers southeast of the villages of Taldy-Suu and Ozgorush;

40 kilometers southeast of Naryn.

The magnitude of the tremors was 2.8, and the intensity at the epicenter reached approximately magnitude 3.

In the villages of Taldy-Suu and Ozgorush, the tremors were felt at a magnitude of approximately 3.

According to preliminary information, there are no injured or damage.