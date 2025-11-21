18:59
Chinese company to develop modern bonded zone for Manas Airport

A delegation from ZTO Cloud Warehouse Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (China) has arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The management of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC met with the Chinese company representatives to discuss the creation of a modern bonded zone at Manas International Airport, the airport’s press service reported.

«The visit of our Chinese partners is an important sign that the cooperation initiated during our trip to China is now moving into a practical phase,» Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC, said.

The parties discussed in detail the next steps for establishing a modern bonded zone at Manas International Airport and implementing smart logistics solutions. The Chinese partners presented technical proposals and expressed readiness to work on the project directly on-site.

Manasbek Samidinov expressed confidence that the joint implementation of the project will elevate Manas Airport’s cargo infrastructure to a new level, strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s position in regional trade, and create new opportunities for e-commerce and logistics development.

In early November, a delegation from Kyrgyzstan visited China to exchange experience in smart logistics and cross-border e-commerce. The trip was part of joint projects to create a bonded zone at Manas International Airport involving State Customs Infrastructure, Airports of Kyrgyzstan, and Kyrgyz Pochtasy.

A bonded zone is an area with a special customs and tax regime, allowing goods to be imported without paying duties or VAT until sold to the final consumer. Goods can be stored, processed, and handled within the zone, with taxes and duties paid only when products are moved to the domestic market or exported. This reduces costs for businesses, particularly exporters and retail companies.
