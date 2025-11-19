15:58
Eurasian Center for Russian Language and Culture to be opened in Bishkek

On November 23, Bishkek will host the grand opening of the Eurasian Center for Russian Language and Culture — the first multifunctional platform in Kyrgyzstan dedicated to promoting the Russian language, facilitating cultural exchange, and training specialists. ANO Eurasia reported.

The center will operate on the basis of the Russian Language Support Association, established by ANO Eurasia. The project aims to preserve and develop Russian as a language of interethnic communication, promote Russian and Eurasian culture, expand scientific and educational cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia, and advance inclusive cultural initiatives across the Eurasian space.

The new platform will bring together educational programs, cultural initiatives, and research projects. It will host a Russian language laboratory, an Eurasian literary salon, film clubs, a theater studio, an art studio, and an art therapy club.

The opening ceremony will also include a presentation of plans to establish a network of regional branches of the center across Kyrgyzstan.

The event will take place on November 23 at 2 p.m. at 30/1, Erkindik Boulevard, Bishkek.

Accreditation and media inquiries:
+7 910 494 84 55 — for Russian media
+996 709 123 816 — for Kyrgyz media
link: https://24.kg/english/351506/
