Kyrgyz teachers participate in School for Foreign Teachers of Russian Language

Teachers from Kyrgyzstan become participants of the School for Foreign Teachers of Russian Language «Teaching the Great.» The Telegram channel «Russia to the World» reports.

The event is organized by «My History» Foundation with the assistance of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation.

Teachers will attend lectures, seminars, and master classes on complex issues of Russian grammar. In addition, a rich cultural program is planned. The courses will also serve as a platform for exchanging experiences, discussing new ideas, and finding solutions to existing problems.

Leading specialists from Akmulla University will work with the participants.
