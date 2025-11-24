The first Eurasian Center of Russian Language, Culture, and Inclusion was opened in Bishkek on November 23. The center aims to develop and popularize the Russian language, as well as strengthen good-neighborly relations between Russia and Kyrgyzstan through the development of international programs, teacher training, and the implementation of comprehensive humanitarian projects.

Opened by the autonomous non-profit organization Eurasia, the center offers an accessible space where every family member can find a suitable activity, from reading Russian literature to creative workshops. The cultural and educational space is open to children ages five and up, as well as adults.

The center’s oldest visitor is 75 years old, and attends family art therapy. The center is located in the heart of the capital, on Erkindik Boulevard, and occupies 415 square meters. The center can accommodate up to 200 people at a time. All classes are free.

The center offers several programs: educational programs for children and adolescents, including theater and dance studios, art workshops, the PRO-Russian media school, digital culture courses, programming, and Ne Skuchny Russkiy (Not Boring Russian) project. Adult programs include film clubs, discussion platforms, and a literary salon featuring works by Russian classics. Teachers will also enjoy a professional development school and a methods center, where modern approaches to teaching Russian language and specialized subjects will be developed.

To celebrate the center’s opening, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, Vadim Titov, Head of the Presidential Office for Strategic Partnership and Cooperation, and Alexandra Kosharnitskaya, Editor-in-Chief of the Russian television channel NTV, arrived in Bishkek.

At the center’s grand opening, Russian State Duma deputy and chair of the ANO Eurasia Alena Arshinova quoted the words of writer Chingiz Aitmatov («For me, the Russian language is no less my native language than Kyrgyz, native since childhood, native for my entire life»), noting that thanks to both peoples, the Russian and Kyrgyz languages ​​develop together. And the people of the Eurasian continent make a huge contribution to the development of shared culture, science, creativity, and higher education.

Russia and Kyrgyzstan are the driving forces of the Eurasian Economic Union, whose 10th anniversary we are celebrating. Cultural commonwealth, co-creation, and interaction are the foundations of the economy. And the opening of such a center is an important contribution to the development of our joint partnership. Alena Arshinova

According to her, agreements have been reached between the organization and the Kyrgyz Ministry of Education on extensive strategic cooperation between the republic’s schools and the newly opened Center for Russian Language, Culture, and Inclusion.

Deputy Minister of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic Albert Makhmetkulov spoke about plans to implement a large number of cultural projects between the countries, calling the opening of the center a timely and strategic step for education and interethnic dialogue.

«The site will become a center for additional education and extracurricular activities not only to promote Russian as a language of interethnic communication, but also a center for cultural exchange, strengthening Eurasian solidarity and training new professionals,» he said.

New schools are planned to be opened next year with financial support from the Russian government.

Maria Zakharova promised to send books from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the center about the shared present of Russia and Kyrgyzstan, how people worked together to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as manuals on artificial intelligence and how to use it correctly. She also promised to hold online meetings with visitors of the center and organize visits by individuals of interest to Kyrgyzstanis.

«Children are now being given the incredible opportunity to learn an additional language, become acquainted with the history and culture of both countries, and develop their best qualities. After all, as Sergei Mikhalkov said, ’Today’s children are tomorrow’s country,’ and the way they are formed now is the way our countries will be. Such centers should focus children on developing their creative potential and creativity,» the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The center provides all the necessary amenities for people with disabilities to ensure a comfortable learning experience. For example, classrooms for blind and partially sighted children are equipped with tactile relief fonts and floor markings, and the restrooms are equipped with everything necessary for wheelchair users.

According to the center’s director, Daniyar Abduazizov, the teaching team was formed from highly qualified educators. For example, a practicing psychologist teaches art therapy for children and adults and also provides psychological consultations for parents. A chess group has already been formed, taught by an award-winning candidate master of sport who has been playing chess since the age of nine.

Similar centers are planned to be opened in other regions of the republic. The next city to open a similar educational and cultural center will be Naryn.