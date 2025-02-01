15:57
USD 87.45
EUR 90.81
RUB 0.89
English

Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens

Mandatory learning of the Russian language is introduced in kindergartens in Tajikistan. The Minister of Education and Science Rahim Saidzoda announced at a press conference in Dushanbe.

According to him, a standard curriculum for kindergartens in the country has already been developed.

The minister added that the learning of Russian and English will be mandatory in all preschool institutions in Tajikistan.

Teachers will teach children twice a week. For children who do not speak Tajik, lessons of the state language will be introduced.
link: https://24.kg/english/318644/
views: 76
Print
Related
End to border conflicts: Life in Batken village of Kara-Bak
Sadyr Japarov tells about fate of Kyrgyz houses in Tajikistan
Another group of Russian language teachers arrives from Russia in Kyrgyzstan
Residents of Isfara and Batken hold joint clean-up and cook plov
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
Heads of Governments of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to meet
President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan
Batken, Sughd, and Fergana regions to cooperate: Agreement signed
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold another meeting on border delimitation
Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement
Popular
ICAO confirms Kyrgyzstan’s aviation compliance with international standards ICAO confirms Kyrgyzstan’s aviation compliance with international standards
Concert complex to be built with Aga Khan Foundation’s support in Bishkek Concert complex to be built with Aga Khan Foundation’s support in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan's gross international reserves reach almost $6 billion Kyrgyzstan's gross international reserves reach almost $6 billion
Bishkek City Hall announces number of streets to be repaired in city center Bishkek City Hall announces number of streets to be repaired in city center
1 February, Saturday
15:47
Government agencies instructed to control food prices Government agencies instructed to control food prices
15:42
New head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football champion Abdysh-Ata appointed
15:34
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
15:30
EEC grants tariff privileges for import of seed potatoes to Kyrgyzstan
15:22
Land mafia members detained in Moskovsky district