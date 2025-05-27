Citizens of Kyrgyzstan demonstrate the best knowledge of the Russian language among labor migrants. State News reports.

Since the start of the testing process, 1,762 applications have been submitted, of which only 335 children were admitted to the exam. At least 81 percent of applications were rejected, including due to the detection of false information in the submitted documents.

42 children showed up for testing in 10 regions of Russia, 27 of them passed the test.

Children of migrants must score at least 90 percent on the Russian language test to be admitted to schools in Russia. To enter the first grade, they must successfully complete nine out of ten tasks; for grades 10 and 11, they must complete 22 out of 24 tasks. Previously, Rosobrnadzor proposed setting a passing score of 30 percent for the Russian language exam, but State Duma deputies disagreed with this approach.

«According to various estimates, the number of citizens of Kyrgyzstan who speak Russian has reached 73 percent. This is one of the highest rates not only in Central Asia, but also in the CIS. It has been growing in recent years due to labor migration to Russia and the rapid development of joint ventures and industrial cooperation projects in the republic itself,» the article says.

At the same time, in the Kyrgyz Republic, the average test score of graduates of schools with Russian as the language of instruction is 20 points higher than that of students graduating from other educational institutions.

Rosobrnadzor had previously reported that more than 80 percent of minors wishing to get education in Russian schools and who had already applied for it would not be enrolled. The monitoring showed that the reasons for refusal were the submission of an incomplete package of documents, the lack of vacant places in schools, and detection of false information in the submitted documents. According to the agency, about 40 percent of children admitted to testing did not pass it.

Rosobrnadzor also proposed introducing an oral part in the Russian as a foreign language exam for migrants by the end of 2025.

Migrant children began to be tested for knowledge of the Russian language before admission to schools in Russia starting from April 1. As Rosobrnadzor previously noted, when being admitted to Russian educational institutions, migrant children must know the minimum prescribed in general education programs.