12:48
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

80 percent of population in Kyrgyzstan speaks Russian — Minister of Education

Only 4 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s population is ethnically Russian, however 80 percent of the country’s residents speak Russian. The Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, stated at a session on promoting education within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

According to her, there are 260 schools with Russian as the language of instruction in the republic, and there are also 860 mixed schools. Currently, the program in universities is conducted in Russian.

The minister also noted that the Kyrgyz Republic has prepared the necessary sites for the construction of Russian schools and is waiting for funding from Russia to begin work. The necessary personnel for teaching children will also be selected.

«By presidential decree, there will be substantial support for teachers’ salaries,» Dogdurgul Kendirbaeva said.
link: https://24.kg/english/333474/
views: 69
Print
Related
It is important for us that every schoolchild knows Russian — Edil Baisalov
Kyrgyz teachers participate in School for Foreign Teachers of Russian Language
Kyrgyzstanis demonstrate best knowledge of Russian language among labor migrants
Russia launches website in Kyrgyzstan to help learn Russian
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
Another group of Russian language teachers arrives from Russia in Kyrgyzstan
Over 58 percent of migrants’ children pass Russian language proficiency test
Russian language centers for children of migrants proposed to be opened in RF
Another Russian language center opened in Osh city
Cabinet Chairman promises to maintain careful attitude towards Russian language
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water
20 June, Friday
12:46
Construction of 750-meter tunnel starts on Bishkek - Osh road Construction of 750-meter tunnel starts on Bishkek -...
12:37
Kyrgyz-Tajik Investment Forum to be held in Dushanbe
12:32
80 percent of population in Kyrgyzstan speaks Russian — Minister of Education
12:01
Chym-Korgon residents receive flour and oil as part of Food for Work project
11:48
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win silver medals at Asian Championship in Vietnam