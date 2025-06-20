80 percent of population in Kyrgyzstan speaks Russian — Minister of Education

Only 4 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s population is ethnically Russian, however 80 percent of the country’s residents speak Russian. The Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, stated at a session on promoting education within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

According to her, there are 260 schools with Russian as the language of instruction in the republic, and there are also 860 mixed schools. Currently, the program in universities is conducted in Russian.

The minister also noted that the Kyrgyz Republic has prepared the necessary sites for the construction of Russian schools and is waiting for funding from Russia to begin work. The necessary personnel for teaching children will also be selected.

«By presidential decree, there will be substantial support for teachers’ salaries,» Dogdurgul Kendirbaeva said.