Russia launches website in Kyrgyzstan to help learn Russian

Russia has launched a website in Kyrgyzstan to help learn Russian. The Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in Bishkek reports.

Russian Language in Kyrgyzstan website — www.russian.kg. contains scientific facts and statistics on the benefits of speaking Russian. A separate section is devoted to the role of the Cyrillic alphabet in the development of the Kyrgyz language and literature. Information is published in Russian and Kyrgyz.

In the near future, the website created by the diplomatic mission will turn into a full-fledged platform for supporting the Russian language in the Kyrgyz Republic. Information about Russian language courses in the country, grant programs of Russian educational institutions, and materials for methodological support of Russian language teachers will be published there.

Russia and Kyrgyzstan are also working together to create textbooks on various subjects in Russian with the support of ANO Eurasia. This experience will be extended to other countries in the region.

According to various estimates, the number of Kyrgyzstanis who speak Russian is not less than 73 percent. This is one of the highest rates not only in Central Asia, but also in the CIS.