Number of Russian language teachers planned to be increased in Kyrgyzstan

It is planned to increase the number of Russian language teachers in Kyrgyzstan, which currently employs up to 180 people. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic Sergei Vakunov announced to Rossiya 24 channel.

According to him, a major presidential project to build nine comprehensive schools with instruction in Russian is currently being implemented in the republic.

On September 1, 2023, a capsule-laying ceremony was held for the construction of educational institutions in Bishkek, Batken, and Karakol. Construction itself began in 2024. Three schools are planned to be built annually.