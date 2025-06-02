It is important for us that every schoolchild knows Russian — Edil Baisalov

Developing the country’s linguistic potential is a priority, and proficiency in Russian should become the norm for every schoolchild. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov said at a meeting with journalists.

«It is important for us that every schoolchild knows Russian. It is important for us, for world science, culture, and communication. Of course, we will also promote the learning of English, Chinese, Arabic, and Turkish. The more languages our youth — and all of us — know, the better we will feel in this world,» Baisalov emphasized.

He noted that the presence of teaching aids in educational institutions in different languages expands the country’s potential. Teaching in different languages will allow schoolchildren, students, and scientists to speak all these languages better.

«I don’t think we are obliged to translate scientific literature into Kyrgyz. That’s why we need to know Russian and English, so that we can choose, adapt, and implement it in Kyrgyzstan,» Edil Baisalov concluded.