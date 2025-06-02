19:27
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

It is important for us that every schoolchild knows Russian — Edil Baisalov

Developing the country’s linguistic potential is a priority, and proficiency in Russian should become the norm for every schoolchild. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov said at a meeting with journalists.

«It is important for us that every schoolchild knows Russian. It is important for us, for world science, culture, and communication. Of course, we will also promote the learning of English, Chinese, Arabic, and Turkish. The more languages our youth — and all of us — know, the better we will feel in this world,» Baisalov emphasized.

He noted that the presence of teaching aids in educational institutions in different languages expands the country’s potential. Teaching in different languages will allow schoolchildren, students, and scientists to speak all these languages better.

«I don’t think we are obliged to translate scientific literature into Kyrgyz. That’s why we need to know Russian and English, so that we can choose, adapt, and implement it in Kyrgyzstan,» Edil Baisalov concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/331300/
views: 141
Print
Related
Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament
Kyrgyz teachers participate in School for Foreign Teachers of Russian Language
Kyrgyzstanis demonstrate best knowledge of Russian language among labor migrants
Edil Baisalov calls lack of qualified personnel biggest problem in Kyrgyzstan
Russia launches website in Kyrgyzstan to help learn Russian
Kyrgyzstan strongly opposes forcible displacement of Palestinians
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
Another group of Russian language teachers arrives from Russia in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan will continue to export labor force to Russia - Edil Baisalov
Over 58 percent of migrants’ children pass Russian language proficiency test
Popular
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken
2 June, Monday
18:29
Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teac...
18:21
It is important for us that every schoolchild knows Russian — Edil Baisalov
18:10
New Development Strategy until 2030 developed in Kyrgyzstan
18:03
Ex-head of Osh city kaziyat Mirlan Toktomushev taken into custody again
17:55
Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council