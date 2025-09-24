16:52
Kyrgyzstan to retain Russian as an official language — Edil Baisalov

Kyrgyzstan intends to maintain a unified educational space with Russia and continue using the Russian language as an official language. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov told journalists.

According to him, there is no doubt that the country should preserve its unified educational space [with Russia].

«Russian is an official language in our country, and almost everyone speaks it fluently. Once again, I want to confirm on behalf of the leadership of our republic and our entire government: the Russian language will remain and continue to serve as a bridge and a source of knowledge for us,» Edil Baisalov said on the sidelines of the 2nd Russian-Kyrgyz Educational Forum.

He also emphasized that the development of the state language in Kyrgyzstan will proceed without affecting the Russian language.

The 2nd Russian-Kyrgyz Educational Forum is being held in Bishkek, with participation from representatives of 40 Russian and 20 local leading universities.
