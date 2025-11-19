Suspect accused of calls for mass unrest detained in Kyrgyzstan

A man suspected of spreading calls for mass unrest through social media has been detained in Kyrgyzstan, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the detainee is a 45-year-old citizen identified as A.D.S., who operated accounts under the username predator4407 on Instagram and Threads. The investigation found that he had been in contact with destructive groups abroad and, following their instructions, posted materials calling for mass unrest and the violent seizure of power.

It was also established that the man created more than 20 fake accounts and intentionally left provocative comments under news posts on social media in an attempt to manipulate public opinion.

A criminal case has been opened on charges of mass unrest and public calls for violent seizure of power. A.D.S. has been placed in a pre-trial detention facility.

Investigators continue to identify other members of the destructive group.

Security officials remind the public that calls for social destabilization and the use of fake accounts to spread false information carry criminal liability.