World Mountain Sports Tourism Cup concludes in Osh city

The first-ever World Cup in mountain sports tourism in Kyrgyzstan has concluded in the city of Osh, the City Hall reported.

The team from Kyrgyzstan, formed only this year, took second place in the overall standings, finishing behind the Russian national team.

«This achievement is especially significant given that our young team competed against experienced athletes — masters of sport and multiple world champions. The participants not only withstood the intense competition but also gained invaluable international experience, demonstrating the strong potential of Kyrgyzstan’s mountain sports athletes,» the City Hall noted.

One of the key outcomes of the tournament was the creation of a modern and safe rock route in Osh. With numerous stationary belay points now installed, Mount Kerme-Too can serve as a permanent training hub for tourists, climbers, and mountaineers, as well as a training ground for rescuers and security forces.