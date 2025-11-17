ARVI and influenza incidence in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow

At least 7,966 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan during the week from November 10 to November 16. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance informed 24.kg news agency.

According to specialists, this is a 17.3 percent increase compared to the previous week.

Of all cases, 65.5 percent are children under 14 (5,200 cases), 8.5 percent of those infected (679 cases) were hospitalized.

Higher than national average rate is recorded in Bishkek and Osh, as well as in Naryn, Issyk-Kul, and Chui regions.

Sentinel surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses continues in the capital, Osh, and Tokmok.

Samples collected over the past week revealed 17 cases of influenza (16 influenza A/H3N2 and 1 influenza B) in the southern capital and Bishkek.

Adenovirus, rhinovirus, parainfluenza, and other viruses are the most common among the acute respiratory viral infections.