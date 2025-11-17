Campaign of compassion and support for persons with disabilities announced

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan announced a month’s campaign of compassion and support for persons with disabilities «We Are Together!», which began on November 15 and will end on December 15. It coincides with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated on December 3.

The month’s campaign is being held under a government resolution and aims to draw public attention to rights protection, create conditions for the full participation of persons with disabilities in country’s life, and promote inclusive initiatives.

Government agencies and local government bodies have been instructed to create equal opportunities for every citizen, regardless of their physical abilities.

«The month’s campaign is not just a series of events, but an important step toward creating an inclusive society where every person feels needed and protected,» the statement reads.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was established by the UN General Assembly in 1992. Its main goal is to promote the rights of people with disabilities in all areas of public life and to raise awareness of the problems they face.