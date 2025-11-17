14:35
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.08
English

Campaign of compassion and support for persons with disabilities announced

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan announced a month’s campaign of compassion and support for persons with disabilities «We Are Together!», which began on November 15 and will end on December 15. It coincides with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated on December 3.

The month’s campaign is being held under a government resolution and aims to draw public attention to rights protection, create conditions for the full participation of persons with disabilities in country’s life, and promote inclusive initiatives.

Government agencies and local government bodies have been instructed to create equal opportunities for every citizen, regardless of their physical abilities.

«The month’s campaign is not just a series of events, but an important step toward creating an inclusive society where every person feels needed and protected,» the statement reads.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was established by the UN General Assembly in 1992. Its main goal is to promote the rights of people with disabilities in all areas of public life and to raise awareness of the problems they face.
link: https://24.kg/english/351185/
views: 87
Print
Related
Primary disability rate among adults decreased in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Individuals, children with disabilities, their parents exempted from state fees
Import benefits for specialized goods for persons with disabilities expanded
Access to education for people with disabilities remains challenge in Kyrgyzstan
Orthopedists visit regions to take orders from people with disabilities
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment
Rehabilitation center for people with disabilities to be built in Tyup district
Electronic registry of persons with disabilities to be created in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan increases number of personal assistants for people with disabilities
Access to payment infrastructure to be improved for persons with disabilities
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule
Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods
17 November, Monday
14:03
Kamchybek Dosmatov appointed First Deputy Minister of Labor of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Dosmatov appointed First Deputy Minister of L...
13:59
Campaign of compassion and support for persons with disabilities announced
13:35
Political culture level increased — CEC member on parliamentary elections
13:26
Two men detained at Osh airport for illegal currency exchange
13:16
Interior Ministry Security Service steps up safety measures on mountain passes