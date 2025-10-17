12:31
USD 87.45
EUR 101.96
RUB 1.11
English

Import benefits for specialized goods for persons with disabilities expanded

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved new regulations aimed at supporting persons with disabilities and creating more favorable conditions for importing specialized goods for personal use.

According to the Cabinet, the document is designed to facilitate the import of specialized products for personal use by people with disabilities, as well as by nonprofit organizations and the Republican Enterprise of Prosthetic and Orthopedic Products under the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration.

Under the new rules, the Ministry of Labor has been designated as the authorized body responsible for:

  • Approving the list of specialized goods for persons with disabilities;
  • Registering applications and issuing written confirmations for VAT exemption on the import of such goods;
  • Maintaining records and monitoring the intended use of the imported goods for a period of two years.

It is also clarified that the VAT exemption applies only when a written confirmation has been issued in accordance with the established procedure. If the imported goods are used for purposes other than intended, the tax benefits will be revoked, and the corresponding VAT amount will be charged.

The resolution further specifies that previously issued confirmations for 2022–2024 remain valid, provided that the product’s code and name comply with the EAEU classification.

The new regulation will take effect in seven days.
link: https://24.kg/english/347537/
views: 30
Print
Related
Access to education for people with disabilities remains challenge in Kyrgyzstan
Orthopedists visit regions to take orders from people with disabilities
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment
Rehabilitation center for people with disabilities to be built in Tyup district
Electronic registry of persons with disabilities to be created in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan increases number of personal assistants for people with disabilities
Access to payment infrastructure to be improved for persons with disabilities
Paraswimming festival for people with disabilities held in Bishkek
More than 527 million soms paid to assistants of citizens with disabilities
ATMs to have functions accessible to people with disabilities
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka
17 October, Friday
12:27
Part of Bishkek to have no gas for several days Part of Bishkek to have no gas for several days
12:24
Import benefits for specialized goods for persons with disabilities expanded
12:18
Kyrgyzstan to introduce electronic bracelets for domestic abusers
12:02
FAO’s 80th anniversary: Kyrgyzstan issues commemorative postage stamps
11:53
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3