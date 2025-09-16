Orthopedists visit regions to take orders from people with disabilities

A team of doctors from the Republican Institution of Prosthetic and Orthopedic Products is conducting visits to the regions. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The main purpose of these trips is to take orders for the production of prosthetic and orthopedic devices and to provide on-site consultations to patients. This allows patients to receive professional services without leaving their homes.

The finished products are delivered to patients via postal services, ensuring convenience and accessibility for people with disabilities, especially those living in remote areas.

In 2024, as part of these outreach activities, 1,543 orders for prosthetic and orthopedic devices were received from the regions.