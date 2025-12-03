11:46
USD 87.45
EUR 101.54
RUB 1.13
English

Adylbek Kasymaliev calls for increased support for citizens with special needs

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev delivered an address on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated on December 3.

In his address, he emphasized that compassion and mercy are indicators of a society’s cultural level, and that supporting people with special needs requires systemic government policy and specific social and economic measures.

According to the head of the Cabinet, 221,000 people with disabilities live in Kyrgyzstan, including more than 37,000 children. He noted that the government is working not only to pay benefits but also to expand access to education, vocational training, rehabilitation, and the creation of an accessible environment and opportunities in the labor market.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also emphasized the need to prevent the causes of disability—accidents, illnesses, and traffic accidents—and the importance of early treatment.

He stressed that digitalization and modern technologies are opening up new opportunities for people with disabilities, including the emergence of online learning platforms, remote employment, and accessible jobs.

The Cabinet Chairman noted that government agencies, public organizations, and volunteers are systematically working to develop an inclusive environment, improve rehabilitation services, and expand the accessibility of public spaces.

In conclusion, Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed gratitude to the parents, social workers, doctors, teachers, and volunteers who support people with special needs on a daily basis. He wished citizens health, resilience, and prosperity.
link: https://24.kg/english/353245/
views: 95
Print
Related
Over 1,500 people with disabilities employed for five years in Kyrgyzstan
Campaign of compassion and support for persons with disabilities announced
Primary disability rate among adults decreased in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Individuals, children with disabilities, their parents exempted from state fees
Import benefits for specialized goods for persons with disabilities expanded
Access to education for people with disabilities remains challenge in Kyrgyzstan
Orthopedists visit regions to take orders from people with disabilities
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment
Rehabilitation center for people with disabilities to be built in Tyup district
Electronic registry of persons with disabilities to be created in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures
Kyrgyzstan to use navigation seals for cargo transport starting December 1 Kyrgyzstan to use navigation seals for cargo transport starting December 1
Now is a favorable moment for strategic investment in Kyrgyzstan — Sabirov Now is a favorable moment for strategic investment in Kyrgyzstan — Sabirov
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
3 December, Wednesday
11:36
Amankan Kenzhebaev appointed Presidential Envoy to Osh region Amankan Kenzhebaev appointed Presidential Envoy to Osh...
11:25
Adylbek Kasymaliev calls for increased support for citizens with special needs
11:20
Kyrgyzstan launches artificial reproduction of fish stocks
11:09
Visa issue for Kyrgyzstan's boxing team resolved
10:45
Rail travel to be simplified for citizens of EAEU countries