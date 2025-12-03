Adylbek Kasymaliev calls for increased support for citizens with special needs

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev delivered an address on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated on December 3.

In his address, he emphasized that compassion and mercy are indicators of a society’s cultural level, and that supporting people with special needs requires systemic government policy and specific social and economic measures.

According to the head of the Cabinet, 221,000 people with disabilities live in Kyrgyzstan, including more than 37,000 children. He noted that the government is working not only to pay benefits but also to expand access to education, vocational training, rehabilitation, and the creation of an accessible environment and opportunities in the labor market.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also emphasized the need to prevent the causes of disability—accidents, illnesses, and traffic accidents—and the importance of early treatment.

He stressed that digitalization and modern technologies are opening up new opportunities for people with disabilities, including the emergence of online learning platforms, remote employment, and accessible jobs.

The Cabinet Chairman noted that government agencies, public organizations, and volunteers are systematically working to develop an inclusive environment, improve rehabilitation services, and expand the accessibility of public spaces.

In conclusion, Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed gratitude to the parents, social workers, doctors, teachers, and volunteers who support people with special needs on a daily basis. He wished citizens health, resilience, and prosperity.