13:03
USD 87.45
EUR 103.72
RUB 1.14
English

Project to develop digital skills among persons with disabilities launched

The Republican Institution of Prosthetic and Orthopedic Products and the Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Labor of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with the public association Mumkunchuluk, have launched an educational project YouTube School for persons with disabilities.

Project participants are persons with disabilities who are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the center, receiving prosthetic and orthopedic products, completing recovery treatment, and taking part in social adaptation programs.

The project is aimed at developing digital skills, media literacy, and self-realization among persons with disabilities through the use of modern online platforms. As part of the training, participants learn the basics of working with YouTube, including content creation, video filming and editing, channel design and management, social media promotion, as well as personal branding and communication skills.

The first training cohort includes 16 participants. Upon completion of the course, participants will receive certificates. By the end of the project, it is planned to train 80 people with disabilities.
link: https://24.kg/english/359582/
views: 156
Print
Related
Adylbek Kasymaliev calls for increased support for citizens with special needs
Over 1,500 people with disabilities employed for five years in Kyrgyzstan
Campaign of compassion and support for persons with disabilities announced
Primary disability rate among adults decreased in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Individuals, children with disabilities, their parents exempted from state fees
Import benefits for specialized goods for persons with disabilities expanded
Access to education for people with disabilities remains challenge in Kyrgyzstan
Orthopedists visit regions to take orders from people with disabilities
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment
Rehabilitation center for people with disabilities to be built in Tyup district
Popular
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections
Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025 Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025
28 January, Wednesday
12:54
Parliamentary delegation to pay official visit to Russia at the end of March Parliamentary delegation to pay official visit to Russi...
12:45
Parliament approves agreement on school construction with Saudi Arabia
12:33
Europe and Central Asia enter 2026 with slowing economy
12:08
Osh region resident fined for keeping Red Book golden eagle
11:55
SCNS detains Osh court employees for fictitious employment