Project to develop digital skills among persons with disabilities launched

The Republican Institution of Prosthetic and Orthopedic Products and the Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Labor of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with the public association Mumkunchuluk, have launched an educational project YouTube School for persons with disabilities.

Project participants are persons with disabilities who are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the center, receiving prosthetic and orthopedic products, completing recovery treatment, and taking part in social adaptation programs.

The project is aimed at developing digital skills, media literacy, and self-realization among persons with disabilities through the use of modern online platforms. As part of the training, participants learn the basics of working with YouTube, including content creation, video filming and editing, channel design and management, social media promotion, as well as personal branding and communication skills.

The first training cohort includes 16 participants. Upon completion of the course, participants will receive certificates. By the end of the project, it is planned to train 80 people with disabilities.