Personal assistants exempt from purchasing insurance policies in Kyrgyzstan

As of February 1, 2026, the remuneration for personal assistants providing care for children and persons with Group I disabilities since childhood who require constant care and supervision has been revised in accordance with a regulatory legal act, the Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the monthly payment for the services of a personal assistant will amount to 8,697.32 soms.

In addition, starting from March 1, 2026, personal assistants will no longer be required to independently purchase mandatory state insurance policies. This function will now be carried out through coordinated interaction between the territorial divisions of the ministry and the Tax Service.

The new measure is aimed at simplifying the monthly payment procedure for personal assistants caring for children and persons with disabilities.
