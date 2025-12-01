Over 1,500 people with disabilities employed for five years in Kyrgyzstan

Employment opportunities for people with disabilities have been expanding in Kyrgyzstan in recent years, the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration reported.

According to official data, 1,584 people have found permanent employment in five years, 806 of whom are women.

The ministry notes a steady increase in employment figures year by year:

2020 — 175 people;

2021 — 232;

2022 — 263;

2023 — 292;

2024 — 341;

for the first 10 months of 2025 — 221 people.

The ministry attributes this positive trend to the expansion of vocational training programs and the creation of adapted jobs for people with disabilities. The social contract program also played a significant role: since 2022, 3,146 people have received support through it to begin self-employment or open small businesses.

According to the Ministry of Labor, such measures help people with disabilities successfully integrate into society and become economically independent.