Parliament simplifies entry into civil service for people with disabilities

Members of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan have approved in the third reading a draft law introducing amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On the State Civil Service and Municipal Service.» The bill was initiated by MP Dastan Bekeshev.

The document proposes granting citizens of Kyrgyzstan with disabilities the right to enter state and municipal service without a competitive selection process, provided they meet the established qualification requirements and submit a personal application.

In addition, the bill introduces an obligation for heads of state bodies and local government authorities to comply with employment quotas for persons with disabilities.

It is proposed that such candidates be appointed to vacant positions from a personnel reserve of citizens with disabilities. If there are no candidates with disabilities in the reserve, appointments will be made under the general procedure established by law.