Primary disability rate among adults decreased in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

In 2024, a total of 7,444 adults in Kyrgyzstan were officially recognized as persons with disabilities. Materials of the Electronic Healthcare Center say.

The review indicates that the primary disability rate among adults decreased by 13.6 percent compared to 2023, reaching 16.5 per 10,000 people.

Among children, the rate remained at the 2023 level — 11.8 per 10,000 (compared to 13.9 in 2022). In total, 3,179 children were newly recognized as persons with disabilities in 2024.

The leading causes of primary disability among adults were diseases of the nervous system, circulatory system disorders, mental illnesses, neoplasms, and endocrine diseases. Injuries, accidents, and poisonings account for about 6 percent of all cases annually.

Among children (aged 0–17), the main causes were congenital anomalies, nervous system diseases, mental disorders, and eye diseases. Injuries, accidents, and poisonings make up about 3 percent of all cases each year.

It was reported earlier that more than 218,000 people with disabilities live in Kyrgyzstan, including over 37,000 children.