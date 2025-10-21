15:16
Individuals, children with disabilities, their parents exempted from state fees

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Amendments to the Code on Non-Tax Revenues,» adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on September 17, 2025.

The document was developed to exempt individuals with disabilities of groups I, II, and III, as well as parents and guardians of children with disabilities, from paying state fees.

Adoption of this measure will contribute to:

— simplification of judicial protection of the rights of children with disabilities and their families;

— reduction of the financial burden on families in difficult circumstances;

— implementation of the principle of social justice and equal access to justice.
