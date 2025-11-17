14:35
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.08
English

Political culture level increased — CEC member on parliamentary elections

The political level of participants in Kyrgyzstan’s electoral process has noticeably improved. Member of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) Abdyzhapar Bekmatov said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, candidates, their representatives, and even voters now have a general understanding of the upcoming early parliamentary elections.

«With the introduction of new requirements in electoral legislation, people feel a sense of responsibility, although elections are always accompanied by various violations, including those by the media. For example, two media outlets violated campaign regulations, and one media outlet violated campaigning deadlines. Fines were imposed on them under the Code on Offenses,» Abdyzhapar Bekmatov said.

He also noted that the registry of the Coordinating Group for Rapid Response contains 86 recorded cases. The group includes not only CEC members but also representatives from the State Committee for National Security, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan are scheduled for November 30. Under the new rules, 90 deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh will be elected from 30 multi-mandate constituencies, with three representatives from each.
link: https://24.kg/english/351181/
views: 117
Print
Related
Another candidate for Parliament withdraws from election race
Vote-buying: CEC authorizes detention of Bakhtiyar Boobekov
CEC accredits 170 international observers for parliamentary elections
Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with head of CIS Observer Mission Igor Petrishenko
Elections: Budget receives 147 million soms in election contributions
Over 900 international observers intend to monitor parliamentary elections
Kyrgyzstanis have to check their names on voter list by November 19
Early elections: Candidates to be immediately disqualified for voter bribery
Early parliamentary elections: 5.2 candidates competing for each seat
2025 Elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan publishes voter list
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule
Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods
17 November, Monday
14:03
Kamchybek Dosmatov appointed First Deputy Minister of Labor of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Dosmatov appointed First Deputy Minister of L...
13:59
Campaign of compassion and support for persons with disabilities announced
13:35
Political culture level increased — CEC member on parliamentary elections
13:26
Two men detained at Osh airport for illegal currency exchange
13:16
Interior Ministry Security Service steps up safety measures on mountain passes