Political culture level increased — CEC member on parliamentary elections

The political level of participants in Kyrgyzstan’s electoral process has noticeably improved. Member of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) Abdyzhapar Bekmatov said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, candidates, their representatives, and even voters now have a general understanding of the upcoming early parliamentary elections.

«With the introduction of new requirements in electoral legislation, people feel a sense of responsibility, although elections are always accompanied by various violations, including those by the media. For example, two media outlets violated campaign regulations, and one media outlet violated campaigning deadlines. Fines were imposed on them under the Code on Offenses,» Abdyzhapar Bekmatov said.

He also noted that the registry of the Coordinating Group for Rapid Response contains 86 recorded cases. The group includes not only CEC members but also representatives from the State Committee for National Security, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan are scheduled for November 30. Under the new rules, 90 deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh will be elected from 30 multi-mandate constituencies, with three representatives from each.