Cargoes violating EAEU requirements not to be allowed into Kyrgyzstan

Maksat Kocherov, Director of the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection, and Quarantine at the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, conducted an unscheduled inspection of Ak-Tilek and Kant phytosanitary control points, located near the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. The ministry’s press service reported.

Instructions were given to strictly comply with phytosanitary requirements and to strengthen phytosanitary control during the import and export of quarantineable products by participants in foreign economic activity.

In the event of violations of plant quarantine legislation, measures must be taken, including the return, destruction, or disinfection of agricultural products of plant origin, cargo carriers were reminded.

Cargoes that do not meet the phytosanitary requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and pose a safety threat will not be allowed to enter the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.