Kyrgyzstan to use navigation seals for cargo transport starting December 1

A pilot project on the use of navigation seals for road freight transport between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will begin on December 1, the Customs Service reported.

The navigation seals will be used on a voluntary and free-of-charge basis for cargo transported through Ak-Tilek- Avtodorozhny and Karasu border checkpoints:

  • from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan and Russia;
  • from Kazakhstan and Russia to Kyrgyzstan.

The seals will be installed at checkpoints located along the transport route and removed at delivery points in Bishkek or Almaty, or at the Kazakh—Russian border for transit shipments.

To participate, carriers must apply to their local tax authorities at their place of registration.

The initiative will help test the cargo-tracking mechanism, increase the transparency of trade flows, and speed up control procedures, the agency noted.
