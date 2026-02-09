13:08
Kyrgyzstan intends to increase rail freight turnover to 15 million tons per year

As part of the National Economic Development Program until 2030, Kyrgyzstan aims to increase rail freight turnover to 15 million tons per year. Urmat Takhirov, Director of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce’s relevant center, announced at the B5+1 Business Forum.

According to him, the national development program includes specific parameters aimed at improving rail capacity.

It was previously reported that rail freight volume reached 10.5 million tons at year-end 2025.

The official added that logistics infrastructure development is also planned. Plans include the construction of at least 1 million square meters of warehouse space and the reconstruction of key roads. By 2030, the country’s transport sector is expected to generate up to $1.5 billion annually.
link: https://24.kg/english/361141/
views: 148
