Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, who arrived in Tashkent to participate in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. The website of the Uzbek head of state reported.

The two leaders discussed the practical implementation of high-level agreements, primarily measures to increase trade turnover and accelerate the implementation of important cooperation projects in industry, transport, energy, and infrastructure.

The importance of continuing active interregional contacts and cultural and humanitarian exchanges was emphasized.

The presidents also exchanged views on pressing issues on the regional agenda.

«The 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia aims to discuss current issues regarding the prospects for regional cooperation. A bilateral meeting between Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev is planned as part of the visit,» Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, previously reported.

The 6th consultative meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia was held in Astana. This year, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will participate in the event.