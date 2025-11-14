Ilham Aliyev to join Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Leaders in Tashkent

The President of Azerbaijan will join the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, scheduled for November 16 in Tashkent. It will be the seventh such meeting. Gazeta reported, citing a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ilham Aliyev thanked Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the invitation.

He previously attended Consultative Meetings in Dushanbe in 2023 and Astana in 2024 — both times as an honorary guest in an expanded format.

According to Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries form a «single historical, cultural, geographical, and geopolitical space of growing strategic importance.»

«The Caspian Sea may seem to physically separate Azerbaijan from the Central Asian states, but in reality, it is an important factor of unity. Today, the Caspian Sea is not just a geographic expression; it is first and foremost a symbol of strategic unity, economic potential, and the historical cooperation of our peoples,» he said.

The Azerbaijani president believes that the countries are united not only by geography but also by historical and cultural ties, shared religious and spiritual values, traditions, and customs.

The Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States is an annual summit of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The summit is usually held in one of these five countries on a rotating basis. Its purpose is to discuss regional cooperation and promote effective interaction and integration.