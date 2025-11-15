Kudaibergen Bazarbaev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan

Kudaibergen Bazarbaev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan. The corresponding decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

He previously served as Director of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs under the Cabinet of Ministers.

He was born on November 13, 1958 in the village of At-Bashi, Naryn region. In 1982, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State University named after the 50th Anniversary of the USSR with a degree in French philology.