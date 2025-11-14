18:22
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan's GDP exceeds 1.4 trillion soms in first ten months of 2025

For the period from January to October 2025, the gross domestic product (GDP), according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 1,427.3 trillion soms. Compared to the same period in 2024, it increased by 10 percent, representatives of the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported at a press conference.

GDP growth remained unchanged over the month; for the first nine months of 2025, it also amounted to 10 percent.

According to the National Statistical Committee, the service sector accounted for 49.6 percent of total GDP, commodity production industries — for 35.4 percent, and net taxes on products — for 15 percent.

The main sectors that drove industrial production growth, compared to January—October 2024, were production of pharmaceuticals (a twofold increase), rubber, plastic, and construction materials (33.8 percent), food products (including beverages) and tobacco products (33.6 percent).

Consumer price and tariff growth in January—October 2025 (compared to December 2024) reached 7.1 percent. Inflation, year-on-year, reached 9.3 percent over the first ten months. Its growth accelerated, reaching 8.4 percent over the first nine months.
link: https://24.kg/english/350967/
views: 142
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reaches 380.5 billion soms, growing by nearly 11 percent
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth expected to reach 10 percent this year
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 1.24 trillion soms in first nine months of 2025
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reaches 11 percent for eight months
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP exceeds 1 trillion soms in first eight months of 2025
National Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s 2025 GDP growth forecast
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP exceeds 865 billion soms for seven months
Tourism in Kyrgyzstan: Share in GDP reaches 4.3 percent
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 865,218.7 billion soms since beginning of year
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages
Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region
Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights
All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev
14 November, Friday
17:59
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Uzbekistan President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Uzbekis...
17:54
Increase in number of children with diabetes registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:48
Fourth suspect in major cyber fraud scheme detained in Bishkek
17:39
Kyrgyzstani takes first place at FIDE World Amateur Championships
17:23
Scheme to supply expired food to military units uncovered in Kyrgyzstan