Kyrgyzstan's GDP exceeds 1.4 trillion soms in first ten months of 2025

For the period from January to October 2025, the gross domestic product (GDP), according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 1,427.3 trillion soms. Compared to the same period in 2024, it increased by 10 percent, representatives of the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported at a press conference.

GDP growth remained unchanged over the month; for the first nine months of 2025, it also amounted to 10 percent.

According to the National Statistical Committee, the service sector accounted for 49.6 percent of total GDP, commodity production industries — for 35.4 percent, and net taxes on products — for 15 percent.

The main sectors that drove industrial production growth, compared to January—October 2024, were production of pharmaceuticals (a twofold increase), rubber, plastic, and construction materials (33.8 percent), food products (including beverages) and tobacco products (33.6 percent).

Consumer price and tariff growth in January—October 2025 (compared to December 2024) reached 7.1 percent. Inflation, year-on-year, reached 9.3 percent over the first ten months. Its growth accelerated, reaching 8.4 percent over the first nine months.