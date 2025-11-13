19:10
Energy-saving measures introduced in Osh city

A meeting chaired by Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev was held today in Osh city with the participation of heads of city services and organizations to discuss efficient electricity use during the winter period.

According to the City Hall, the city exceeded its electricity consumption limit by 112 million kilowatt-hours over the first ten months of 2025. To ensure uninterrupted power supply and prevent grid overload, several measures have been adopted.

In particular, lighting in schools will remain on until 7 p.m., especially in those operating in two shifts. All public institutions and enterprises have been instructed to turn off electricity completely after 6 p.m., including lights and air conditioners.

Power outages are not planned for healthcare and law enforcement institutions, but stricter energy-saving controls will be introduced there. Large enterprises were advised to strengthen security by hiring additional guards and to consider alternative safety measures.

Starting today, inspections will be carried out at cafes, restaurants, banquet halls, and nightclubs. Business owners are urged to comply with the law on quiet hours and to use electricity responsibly.

In addition, the officials were instructed to tighten control over meat and coal prices.
link: https://24.kg/english/350841/
views: 114
