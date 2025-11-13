Energy-saving measures introduced in Osh city

A meeting chaired by Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev was held today in Osh city with the participation of heads of city services and organizations to discuss efficient electricity use during the winter period.
In particular, lighting in schools will remain on until 7 p.m., especially in those operating in two shifts. All public institutions and enterprises have been instructed to turn off electricity completely after 6 p.m., including lights and air conditioners.
Power outages are not planned for healthcare and law enforcement institutions, but stricter energy-saving controls will be introduced there. Large enterprises were advised to strengthen security by hiring additional guards and to consider alternative safety measures.
Starting today, inspections will be carried out at cafes, restaurants, banquet halls, and nightclubs. Business owners are urged to comply with the law on quiet hours and to use electricity responsibly.
In addition, the officials were instructed to tighten control over meat and coal prices.