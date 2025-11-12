Mission Dobro back in Kyrgyzstan, training doctors

The international volunteer program Mission Dobro is taking place in Bishkek and Osh from November 9 to 20. It aims to support specialists working with children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD), cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press center, four specialists from Russia—a child psychiatrist, a clinical psychologist, a behavioral analyst, and a special education teacher—have arrived in Kyrgyzstan.

As part of the mission, they are conducting training for doctors and teachers, working in rehabilitation centers, participating in roundtables, and providing methodological and practical support. The training is being conducted by specialists from the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare, the Center for Child Rehabilitation and Family Support, Ayar Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Disabilities, and the Osh Center for Rehabilitation of Children and Families.

Related news Mission Dobro: 16 surgeries performed in Bishkek with Russian doctors

The mission will conclude on November 19 with a final roundtable at the Ministry of Health’s Center for Healthcare and Medical Technologies Development.

Mission Dobro has been active since 2021 and aims to develop international humanitarian cooperation and exchange professional practices. During this time, the program’s volunteers have helped more than 10,000 professionals and families in over 20 countries.

This is the mission’s seventh visit to Kyrgyzstan. In August 2025, program volunteers worked in medical facilities in Bishkek, including performing surgeries.