17:55
USD 87.45
EUR 100.67
RUB 1.07
English

Over 80 percent of deaths in Kyrgyzstan assocated with noncommunicable diseases

More than 80 percent of deaths in Kyrgyzstan are associated with chronic noncommunicable diseases, with key risk factors including tobacco and alcohol use, unhealthy diets, and low physical activity, Deputy Minister of Health Bakytbek Kadyraliev said.

According to him, these diseases remain one of the main challenges for the healthcare system. Effective prevention requires not only medical measures but also regulatory and cross-sectoral solutions aimed at creating an environment that promotes a healthy lifestyle.

The official noted that the country is implementing the national program «Healthy Person — Prosperous Country» (2019–2030) and adopting approaches based on recommendations from the World Health Organization. Key priorities include strengthening tobacco control measures, promoting healthy nutrition policies, reducing the consumption of sugar, salt, and trans fats, and improving prevention and early detection of risk factors at the primary healthcare level.

Special attention is being paid to introducing clinical protocols for early detection of hypertension, diabetes, and other risk factors, expanding digital health tools, and enhancing the role of nurses in preventive care. The country is also implementing active aging programs, establishing school health committees, and running communication campaigns aimed at fostering a culture of healthy living.
link: https://24.kg/english/366539/
views: 130
Print
Related
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Korean Ambassador discuss infrastructure projects
Kyrgyzstan faces shortage of 2,000 family doctors
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase 200 ambulances
Health Ministry intends to expand number of Doctor's Deposit participants
Mobile diagnostic complex begins work in Osh region
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
Kyrgyzstan first in CIS to introduce 3D technologies in prosthetics
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan inspects several medical facilities
Health Minister inspects implementation of electronic database of medicines
Deputy Minister of Health performs complex heart surgeries
Popular
New university building under construction in Talas New university building under construction in Talas
Powers of MP Shairbek Tashiev terminated ahead of schedule Powers of MP Shairbek Tashiev terminated ahead of schedule
Sadyr Japarov meets with UIM President Raffaele Chiulli Sadyr Japarov meets with UIM President Raffaele Chiulli
Kasymaliev inspects construction of key roads in Issyk-Kul region Kasymaliev inspects construction of key roads in Issyk-Kul region
18 March, Wednesday
17:36
Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals at Physics Olympiad in Russia Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals at Physics...
17:31
Zhogorku Kenesh approves construction of KRSU campus in Baytik
17:23
National AI Center: Negotiations underway with leading investment companies
17:15
Staff reshuffle in parliamentary committees announced in Kyrgyzstan
17:03
Agriculture Ministry: No grounds for restricting potato imports from China