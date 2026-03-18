Over 80 percent of deaths in Kyrgyzstan assocated with noncommunicable diseases

More than 80 percent of deaths in Kyrgyzstan are associated with chronic noncommunicable diseases, with key risk factors including tobacco and alcohol use, unhealthy diets, and low physical activity, Deputy Minister of Health Bakytbek Kadyraliev said.

According to him, these diseases remain one of the main challenges for the healthcare system. Effective prevention requires not only medical measures but also regulatory and cross-sectoral solutions aimed at creating an environment that promotes a healthy lifestyle.

The official noted that the country is implementing the national program «Healthy Person — Prosperous Country» (2019–2030) and adopting approaches based on recommendations from the World Health Organization. Key priorities include strengthening tobacco control measures, promoting healthy nutrition policies, reducing the consumption of sugar, salt, and trans fats, and improving prevention and early detection of risk factors at the primary healthcare level.

Special attention is being paid to introducing clinical protocols for early detection of hypertension, diabetes, and other risk factors, expanding digital health tools, and enhancing the role of nurses in preventive care. The country is also implementing active aging programs, establishing school health committees, and running communication campaigns aimed at fostering a culture of healthy living.