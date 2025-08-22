Mission Dobro: 16 surgeries performed in Bishkek with Russian doctors

The work of Russian doctors in Bishkek under the international program Mission Dobro has concluded, the press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the international volunteer program, organized by Rossotrudnichestvo and the RZD-Medicine clinic network, took place from August 18 to August 22. The mission included six highly qualified specialists from Moscow, Krasnoyarsk, Samara, and Chita—a urologist, cardiovascular surgeon, cardiologist, obstetrician-gynecologist, nephrologist, and a traumatologist-orthopedist.

During the mission, a total of 78 medical examinations and consultations, 24 lectures, 16 joint surgeries, 18 ultrasound studies, and 14 case reviews for complex clinical cases were conducted.

Over five days, the Russian doctors worked together with their Kyrgyz colleagues at leading medical institutions, including the National Hospital, the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation, the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy, the Kyrgyz Scientific Center for Human Reproduction, the Research Institute of Balneotherapy and Rehabilitation, the Railway Hospital, and the Republican Health Promotion Center.

«Special attention was paid to the development of surgical practices and the exchange of experience in minimally invasive methods. Russian specialists noted the high professional level of Kyrgyz doctors, who perform complex surgeries daily and bear a significant workload, as well as the modern technical equipment in leading clinics. Both sides emphasized the need for further technological development and joint educational projects,» the Ministry of Health stated.

Russian doctors have visited Kyrgyzstan six times, and in 2025 the visits will take place twice.