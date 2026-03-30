16:19
USD 87.45
EUR 100.75
RUB 1.07
English

Method of early diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases introduced at NCMCW

The National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare (NCMCW) continues to implement modern, high-tech diagnostic methods. Another endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) examination was conducted with the participation of Bakytbek Kadyraliev, Deputy Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

What is endoscopic ultrasound?

It is a highly informative method that combines the capabilities of endoscopy and ultrasound. This technology allows for a detailed assessment of the gastrointestinal tract walls and surrounding tissues, identifying tumors in the early stages, which is crucial for the timely diagnosis of cancer.

According to the Ministry of Health press center, a submucosal lesion was discovered in the lower third of the esophagus during an examination of a 53-year-old patient. An EUS examination revealed that the lesion was benign, cystic, and non-threatening. Cancer has been ruled out.

The patient has been recommended for follow-up. If necessary, it is possible to perform minimally invasive endoscopic removal without surgical incisions.
link: https://24.kg/english/368048/
views: 135
Print
Related
Over 80 percent of deaths in Kyrgyzstan assocated with noncommunicable diseases
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Korean Ambassador discuss infrastructure projects
Kyrgyzstan faces shortage of 2,000 family doctors
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase 200 ambulances
Health Ministry intends to expand number of Doctor's Deposit participants
Mobile diagnostic complex begins work in Osh region
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
Kyrgyzstan first in CIS to introduce 3D technologies in prosthetics
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan inspects several medical facilities
Health Minister inspects implementation of electronic database of medicines
Popular
New access road to be built to Manas International Airport New access road to be built to Manas International Airport
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase
Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov, Vladimir Putin discuss strategic priorities in phone call Sadyr Japarov, Vladimir Putin discuss strategic priorities in phone call
30 March, Monday
15:59
Resource Center on HIV and TB opened at Interior Ministry's training facility Resource Center on HIV and TB opened at Interior Minis...
15:18
Central Asia on brink of water catastrophe: Glaciers rapidly disappearing
15:10
Method of early diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases introduced at NCMCW
14:57
Kyrgyzstani Nurgazy Bagyshbekov wins silver at Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in USA
14:45
Almost 69 percent of Bishkek’s heating networks physically deteriorated