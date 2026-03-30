Method of early diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases introduced at NCMCW

The National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare (NCMCW) continues to implement modern, high-tech diagnostic methods. Another endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) examination was conducted with the participation of Bakytbek Kadyraliev, Deputy Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

What is endoscopic ultrasound? It is a highly informative method that combines the capabilities of endoscopy and ultrasound. This technology allows for a detailed assessment of the gastrointestinal tract walls and surrounding tissues, identifying tumors in the early stages, which is crucial for the timely diagnosis of cancer.

According to the Ministry of Health press center, a submucosal lesion was discovered in the lower third of the esophagus during an examination of a 53-year-old patient. An EUS examination revealed that the lesion was benign, cystic, and non-threatening. Cancer has been ruled out.

The patient has been recommended for follow-up. If necessary, it is possible to perform minimally invasive endoscopic removal without surgical incisions.