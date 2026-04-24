Coronary stents installed free of charge at Osh Interregional Hospital

Coronary stents are being installed free of charge for patients with cardiovascular diseases at the Osh Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital. The hospital reported.

The program is being implemented with the personal support of President Sadyr Japarov and funding from the High Technology Fund.

Physicians in the Emergency Cardiology and Endovascular Surgery Department are available 24/7 to provide specialized care to patients with acute coronary syndrome.

Since 2025, the hospital has been operating under the Acute Myocardial Infarction 24/7 program. Free stent placement is provided subject to the following criteria:

ST-segment elevation on an ECG within 48 hours of the onset of a pain attack;

acute heart failure and hemodynamic instability;

life-threatening arrhythmias;

elevated troponin levels;

impaired local contractility of the left ventricle according to echocardiography.

The cost of medical services at the facility is as follows:

routine coronary angiography — 18,336 soms;

routine stent placement — from ​​50,000 to 60,000 soms (depending on the type and size).

If the patient meets these criteria, the stent is placed free of charge; only the coronary angiography costs 10,000 soms.

The hospital emphasized that care is provided to all patients, regardless of their region of residence.