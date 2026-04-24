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Kyrgyzstan extends compulsory health insurance coverage until 18

Kyrgyzstan has extended the age limit for compulsory health insurance for children. President Sadyr Japarov signed the law.

The document, adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on April 1, 2026, aims to improve access to medical services.

According to the amendments, the state will now pay compulsory health insurance premiums for children up to age 18, rather than up to age 16, as previously.

This means that adolescents will be able to receive free or subsidized medical care for a longer period at institutions operating under the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund.

Authorities hope that this change will increase coverage of the population by the health insurance system and improve access to healthcare for young people.
link: https://24.kg/english/371735/
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