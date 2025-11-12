Droppers detained in Chui region

On October 30, 2025, the Tokmok Department of Internal Affairs received a complaint from citizen S.R., 60, requesting action against unknown individuals who, posing as employees of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, an investigator from the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region, and representatives of the National Bank, fraudulently stole 4,783 million soms from her under the pretext of «protecting her funds from fraudsters.» She transferred the money to various bank accounts. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the department, the perpetrators then stopped communicating.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209-1 (Intentional transfer or sale to third parties of electronic payment instruments, virtual asset wallets, and SIM cards) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the investigative and operational activities, it was established that the victim’s funds were transferred to accounts registered to citizen A.B., 25, who, for a monetary reward, transferred his bank cards to unidentified individuals and also granted them full access to online banking and mobile apps. He thus acted as a so-called "dropper"—an intermediary involved in illegal schemes to cash out the stolen funds.

As a result of the investigative activities, police identified and detained suspects in this crime: citizens S.Zh., 18, and Zh.B., 19.

Under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, they were detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. By a decision of the city court, the detained individuals were placed under electronic monitoring as a preventive measure.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reminds that, in accordance with Kyrgyz Republic legislation, the transfer of SIM cards, bank cards, and other electronic payment instruments to third parties is a criminal offense.