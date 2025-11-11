Japanese Ambassador concludes his mission in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kyrgyzstan, Goda Hideki, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, the presidential press service reported.

The President commended the Ambassador’s productive work and emphasized that Japan remains a reliable and long-term partner of Kyrgyzstan on the path toward sustainable development.

He noted that within the framework of cooperation with the Japanese government, important projects aimed at the country’s socio-economic growth are being implemented in Kyrgyzstan, contributing significantly to improving citizens’ well-being and strengthening bilateral relations.

President Japarov also expressed satisfaction with the increasing number of tourists from Japan in recent years, attributing this to the Ambassador’s efforts in promoting Kyrgyzstan’s tourism potential in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Ambassador Goda Hideki stated that Kyrgyzstan-Japan cooperation has reached a new level, particularly following President Japarov’s official visit to Japan, which gave a powerful boost to bilateral relations and mutual understanding.

He recalled that during Japarov’s 2023 visit to Tokyo, the Kyrgyz leader met with representatives of the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA) — a meeting that helped position Kyrgyzstan as an appealing travel destination for Japanese tourists.

The Ambassador reaffirmed that Japan views Kyrgyzstan as an important regional partner and intends to continue fostering cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian, and cultural spheres.