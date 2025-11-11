12:47
USD 87.45
EUR 101.20
RUB 1.08
English

Government agencies to use vehicles with engines no larger than 2.7 liters

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has clarified the regulations governing the use of official and duty vehicles by state and municipal bodies. Under the new rules, passenger cars used for official trips and operational purposes must have an engine capacity not exceeding 2,700 cubic centimeters.

Exceptions are allowed only for certain officials listed in the government resolution.

The use of vehicles voluntarily transferred to the state, as well as confiscated or seized assets turned over to state ownership by court decisions, is also permitted.

According to the Cabinet, the amendments are aimed at ensuring more efficient and economical use of vehicles under government management.

The resolution will come into force in ten days.
link: https://24.kg/english/350448/
views: 107
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for permitting operation of foreign vehicles
Osh Regional Department of Internal Affairs receives new service vehicles
Police Day: President announces transfer of 101 official vehicles
Cabinet discusses introduction of electronic vehicle passport system
Over 30,000 vehicles with foreign number plates legalized in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on import of vehicle bodies
National Statistical Committee receives 50 new domestically produced vehicles
Kyrgyzstan establishes new rules for legalized vehicles
Over 14,000 vehicles with foreign number plates registered in Kyrgyzstan
Riding pedal cars and ATVs banned in central part of Bishkek
Popular
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington
Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake
11 November, Tuesday
12:26
More than 19,000 people in Kyrgyzstan set self-ban on loans More than 19,000 people in Kyrgyzstan set self-ban on l...
12:03
Government agencies to use vehicles with engines no larger than 2.7 liters
11:55
Viktor Kozodoy's book "Civilization of the Siberian Kyrgyz" presented in Bishkek
11:47
Bishkek–Osh alternative tunnel project expanded to include 2 small HPPs
11:39
Over 120 foreigners detained at Osh market during Illegal Migrant raid