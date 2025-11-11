Government agencies to use vehicles with engines no larger than 2.7 liters

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has clarified the regulations governing the use of official and duty vehicles by state and municipal bodies. Under the new rules, passenger cars used for official trips and operational purposes must have an engine capacity not exceeding 2,700 cubic centimeters.

Exceptions are allowed only for certain officials listed in the government resolution.

The use of vehicles voluntarily transferred to the state, as well as confiscated or seized assets turned over to state ownership by court decisions, is also permitted.

According to the Cabinet, the amendments are aimed at ensuring more efficient and economical use of vehicles under government management.

The resolution will come into force in ten days.