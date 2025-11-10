Elections: Budget receives 147 million soms in election contributions

At least 507 candidates for the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan have made election contributions. Uzarbek Zhylkybaev, a member of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, over 147 million soms have been contributed to the national budget.

The election contribution, as a reminder, is 300,000 soms and is non-refundable.

«The law allows candidates to raise 20 million soms, including up to 10 million from their personal funds, and the remainder from individuals or legal entities. They can hire up to 1,000 campaign workers, but they also have the right to hire no one at all. Everyone is different, so the state creates a level playing field so that a wealthy candidate spends only 20 million, not 50 million. Some may try to spend off the books. If detected, this will lead to cancellation of their registration,» Uzarbek Zhylkybaev said.

Election campaigning for the snap parliamentary elections officially began in Kyrgyzstan today. This period will last 20 days—from November 10 to 29. By law, it ends one day before the vote, on the so-called «silence day.»

A total of 467 candidates have been registered.