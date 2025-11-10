15:00
USD 87.45
EUR 100.87
RUB 1.08
English

Kudret Taichabarov placed in pretrial detention until December 30

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek has ordered the pretrial detention of Kudret Taichabarov until December 30 as part of a criminal investigation, the court’s press service reported.

Taichabarov has been charged under Part 2, Article 261 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — «Creation of or participation in an organized criminal group.»

Earlier, he was detained by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on suspicion of having ties to organized criminal structures.

According to the Interior Ministry’s materials, Kudret Taichabarov had announced his intention to run for Parliament, but his candidacy was rejected by the Central Election Commission.
link: https://24.kg/english/350308/
views: 81
Print
Related
2025 Elections: Police detain Kudret Taichabarov
Candidate for Parliament arrested in Bishkek after axe attack
Chamber of Commerce and Industry comments on detention of its vice president
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer
Almazbek Ismankulov arrested again on corruption charges
Suspects of inciting ethnic hatred detained in Bishkek
Sources: SCNS detains human rights activist Dinara Nazarkulova
SCNS detains human rights activist in Bishkek for extortion of $50,000
Suspects in brutal beating of man detained in Chui region
Former head of state enterprise detained in illegal medicines import case
Popular
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media
Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington
10 November, Monday
14:43
Coal sales points at reduced price of 6 soms per kilogram opened in Osh region Coal sales points at reduced price of 6 soms per kilogr...
14:30
Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on November 11
14:24
Kudret Taichabarov placed in pretrial detention until December 30
14:09
Kyrgyzstan, Flyadeal sign agreement on transportation of pilgrims for Hajj 2026
13:59
Early parliamentary elections: 5.2 candidates competing for each seat