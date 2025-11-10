Kudret Taichabarov placed in pretrial detention until December 30

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek has ordered the pretrial detention of Kudret Taichabarov until December 30 as part of a criminal investigation, the court’s press service reported.

Taichabarov has been charged under Part 2, Article 261 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — «Creation of or participation in an organized criminal group.»

Earlier, he was detained by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on suspicion of having ties to organized criminal structures.

According to the Interior Ministry’s materials, Kudret Taichabarov had announced his intention to run for Parliament, but his candidacy was rejected by the Central Election Commission.