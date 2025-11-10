Early parliamentary elections: 5.2 candidates competing for each seat

An average of 5.2 candidates are competing for one parliamentary seat in Kyrgyzstan. Uzarbek Zhylkybaev, a member of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC), announced on Birinchi Radio.

He said that a total of 589 Kyrgyzstanis submitted applications to run in the upcoming early parliamentary elections. However, only 467 candidates were officially registered.

«This means 122 applicants were denied registration, most of them by personal choice — which is their constitutional right. Some were rejected for not meeting legal requirements — such as long-term residence abroad, previous criminal convictions, or records of association with organized crime groups. A few others were employed by religious organizations,» Uzarbek Zhylkybaev explained.

He added that several candidates have recently withdrawn from the race, so the total number will decrease accordingly.

«The CEC is fully prepared for the early elections. The calendar plan has been approved, and we are following it step by step,» he noted.

The official campaign period for the early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan began today, November 10, and will last for 20 days, until November 29.

Under the law, campaigning must stop one day before voting — on the so-called day of silence.