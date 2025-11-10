More than 6,500 scientists work in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s scientific potential is represented by 82 scientific and research-technical institutions, employing over 6,500 scientists, including doctors and candidates of sciences. The congratulatory message of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, on the occasion of Science Day says.

According to him, Kyrgyz scientists have achieved significant success since the founding of national research institutions and universities.

«We take pride in the professionalism of our medical specialists, whose operations meet international standards, and in the fact that Kyrgyz scientists contributed to space research by developing special mechanisms for lunar soil drilling. There have been difficult periods when scientific research has taken a back seat. However, in recent years, the economy has undergone significant changes: the state treasury is filling, hundreds of enterprises and social infrastructure facilities are being built, and conditions are being created for increasing the salaries of public sector employees. With the improving economic situation, science is also receiving support—salaries for employees of scientific and scientific-technical organizations are increasing, and the material and technical infrastructure is improving,» the Cabinet Chairman noted.

He noted that scientific research is currently being conducted in many relevant areas.

These include energy sector development through 2035, the state language, sustainable development of mountainous regions, cultivation and processing of medicinal plants, forest restoration, basalt fiber production, implementation of climate change adaptation measures, and others.

Government contracts are being implemented for seismic zoning, archaeological site research, the genetic structure of farm animals, the processing of mining waste, the restoration of Issyk-Kul’s fish resources, optimization of farm production and resource potential, the production of high-voltage porcelain ceramics, and the assessment of water and energy resources in river basins.

Today, priority scientific areas include the history of Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz language, agriculture and biosafety, the green economy, healthcare, climate change, energy, post-industrial development, and digital transformation.

«We were once an industrial and agricultural country, but industry has weathered difficult times, and today we are experiencing a revival. Digitalization is also developing rapidly, and we are becoming a shining example for neighboring countries. I am confident that you, esteemed scientists, will make a significant contribution to all of these areas. Among the most important research areas, I would like to highlight economic research on import substitution, export promotion, and economic intelligence,» Adylbek Kasymaliev added.