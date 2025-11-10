13:25
USD 87.45
EUR 100.87
RUB 1.08
English

More than 6,500 scientists work in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s scientific potential is represented by 82 scientific and research-technical institutions, employing over 6,500 scientists, including doctors and candidates of sciences. The congratulatory message of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, on the occasion of Science Day says.

According to him, Kyrgyz scientists have achieved significant success since the founding of national research institutions and universities.

«We take pride in the professionalism of our medical specialists, whose operations meet international standards, and in the fact that Kyrgyz scientists contributed to space research by developing special mechanisms for lunar soil drilling. There have been difficult periods when scientific research has taken a back seat. However, in recent years, the economy has undergone significant changes: the state treasury is filling, hundreds of enterprises and social infrastructure facilities are being built, and conditions are being created for increasing the salaries of public sector employees. With the improving economic situation, science is also receiving support—salaries for employees of scientific and scientific-technical organizations are increasing, and the material and technical infrastructure is improving,» the Cabinet Chairman noted.

He noted that scientific research is currently being conducted in many relevant areas.

These include energy sector development through 2035, the state language, sustainable development of mountainous regions, cultivation and processing of medicinal plants, forest restoration, basalt fiber production, implementation of climate change adaptation measures, and others.

Government contracts are being implemented for seismic zoning, archaeological site research, the genetic structure of farm animals, the processing of mining waste, the restoration of Issyk-Kul’s fish resources, optimization of farm production and resource potential, the production of high-voltage porcelain ceramics, and the assessment of water and energy resources in river basins.

Today, priority scientific areas include the history of Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz language, agriculture and biosafety, the green economy, healthcare, climate change, energy, post-industrial development, and digital transformation.

«We were once an industrial and agricultural country, but industry has weathered difficult times, and today we are experiencing a revival. Digitalization is also developing rapidly, and we are becoming a shining example for neighboring countries. I am confident that you, esteemed scientists, will make a significant contribution to all of these areas. Among the most important research areas, I would like to highlight economic research on import substitution, export promotion, and economic intelligence,» Adylbek Kasymaliev added.
link: https://24.kg/english/350293/
views: 98
Print
Related
Officials announce key digital transformation projects in science sector
Kyrgyzstan simplifies procedures in science and higher education
Kyrgyzstan seeks to activate scientific potential — Daniyar Amangeldiev
Mikhail Mishustin proposes to introduce grants for scientific projects in KR
Scientist from Kyrgyzstan awarded in Astana
Scientists from Kyrgyzstan, Altai plan to create electronic catalog of artifacts
Kyrgyzstan plans to create Science Fund
Representative office of Great Altai Scientific Center opened in Kyrgyzstan
Scientists from Kyrgyzstan invited to Russia to excavate ancient marine reptiles
Startup of scientist from Kyrgyzstan Asel Sartbaeva raises £1.2 million
Popular
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media
Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington
10 November, Monday
13:10
80 ha of land associated with Kamchi Kolbaev's crime group returned to state 80 ha of land associated with Kamchi Kolbaev's crime gr...
13:01
Sultan Raev receives Ismail Gaspıralı International Literature Award
12:37
More than 6,500 scientists work in Kyrgyzstan
12:26
Drinking water to be shut off for 24 hours on right bank of Ak-Buura River
12:15
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyz athletes win their first medals