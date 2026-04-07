Sadyr Japarov grants financial autonomy to scientists

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree aimed at reforming the scientific sector and improving its efficiency.

The document aims to enhance the competitiveness of domestic science and strengthen ties between science, education, and industry.

Under the decree, the National Academy of Sciences, its research institutions, as well as scientific and scientific-technical organizations under the Cabinet of Ministers, government agencies, and universities are granted financial autonomy. This means they will be able to generate their own income through research activities, educational and consulting services, commercial operations, and other legally permitted activities.

Institutions will also be allowed to independently manage their revenues, allocating funds for staff salaries, the development of material and technical resources, and incentive payments.

In addition, they will have the authority to set tariffs for paid services and manage their property, including leasing it out.

The decree also stipulates that universities have to allocate at least 3 percent of funds from their special accounts annually to support scientific research and improve the infrastructure of affiliated research organizations.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to conduct an inventory of services provided by scientific institutions within six months and bring its decisions into compliance with the decree.

Oversight of the implementation has been assigned to the Presidential Administration. The document will enter into force in 10 days after its official publication.