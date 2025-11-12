State to take full control over medical education and science in Kyrgyzstan

A draft law «On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Fields of Education, Science, and Healthcare» has been submitted for public discussion. The legislation aims to reform medical training and regulate the activities of universities and scientific organizations in the healthcare sector.

The draft stipulates that educational institutions offering higher and continuing education programs in healthcare must undergo state educational accreditation. Licenses for medical and pharmaceutical education will be issued exclusively by the authorized state healthcare authority.

The law establishes a special status for a system-forming state medical university, granting it the exclusive right to train specialists in higher medical and pharmaceutical education, as well as to retrain and improve the qualifications of scientific and medical personnel. This university will also develop and approve state educational standards in the medical field.

Amendments to the Law on Public Health clarify the powers of the Ministry of Health, which will be responsible for forming state policy in medical education, monitoring the quality of workforce training, and approving internship and residency programs.

The draft also amends the Law on Science, allowing scientific organizations in healthcare to operate only on the basis of mandatory state accreditation, as established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The authors of the draft emphasize that the law is intended to improve the quality of medical education, strengthen state oversight of doctor and scientific staff training, and align national legislation with international standards in healthcare.