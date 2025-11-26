18:55
Akylbek Japarov and Kanatbek Aziz elected to Asian Academy of Sciences

Akylbek Japarov and Kanatbek Aziz have been elected to the Asian Academy of Sciences (AAS, Hong Kong), a new international organization aimed at creating a unified academic and intellectual space across the continent, organizers reported.

Akylbek Japarov was elected an honorary academician and joined the AAS presidium. According to participants, his election confirms the international recognition of the Kyrgyz statesman and scholar, acknowledging his contributions to economic development, science, and interregional cooperation, as well as Kyrgyzstan’s growing role in shaping Asia’s emerging intellectual architecture.

Other honorary academicians include leading global scholars such as Nobel Prize—winning physicist, Professor Takaaki Kajita, one of Asia’s most cited scientists Atta-ur-Rahman, President of the Russian and International Academies of Sciences Boris Gusev, and Kazakh writer and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov.

Kanatbek Aziz was elected an academician and Vice President of the Asian Academy of Sciences. Alongside him, vice presidencies were also granted to representatives of China, Russia, Pakistan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan.

AAS positions itself as a new intellectual platform bringing together the region’s leading scientists, thinkers, and policymakers to address key challenges ranging from technological development to humanitarian cooperation. More than 200 delegates participated in the academy’s General Assembly. The election of Kyrgyz representatives opens new opportunities for the country in scientific cooperation, personnel training, and participation in international projects.
